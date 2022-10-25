ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Mario Nigro is joined by Ben Gibbons, founder of Waterpoint Lane, an investment firm that contributes growth capital to a diverse group of businesses that each promote food system sustainability. Ben and his firm partner with investors who want their investments to achieve solid economic returns and positive social impacts. Ben and Mario discuss the promising future of this sector in an environmentally and health conscious age.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.