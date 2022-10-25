ARTICLE

In this installment, Mario Nigro is joined by Daniel Howard of Aon in Toronto. Daniel leads Aon's transaction solutions team, with a focus on representation and warranty insurance. RWI has become a fixture of the Canadian deal market and is now becoming commonplace even for deals in the $20-$50 million range. As Daniel notes, in many transactions RWI is entirely taking the place of seller indemnities other than for fraud. Canada is quickly catching up to the U.S., where the use of RWI is nearly universal.

