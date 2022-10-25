ARTICLE

In this edition of the podcast, Mario Nigro speaks with Vanessa Iarocci about her transition from the M&A group of a large bank to an entrepreneurial career as CEO and business owner. Vanessa discusses how her passion for education led her, through a search fund process, to Brainpower Enrichment Programs, a growing company that provides supplementary educational experiences for high-achieving students. Among many other things, the conversation touches on some of the obstacles and opportunities for women entrepreneurs in Canada.

