Mario's guests today are Asim Qureshi and Karim Kanji. Their company, OneWorld Foods Inc., has risen in just a few short years from an idea to a supermarket success story by meeting growing market demand for high-quality prepared South Asian and halal foods (under the "Tandoori Oven" and "One World" brands). In the podcast, Karim and Asim discuss the challenges they have overcome, the decision to seek outside financing, and their plans for the post-pandemic future.

