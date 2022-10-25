ARTICLE

In this episode, Mario Nigro is joined by Mike Fenton, President and CEO of the Toronto chapter of the Association for Corporate Growth. Celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2022, ACG Toronto, along with the organization's other Canadian chapters, plays both a thought leadership role and a practical role as a preeminent forum for midmarket deal networking in this country. Mike speaks with Mario about the ACG's history, its evolution during the pandemic and its plans for the future.

