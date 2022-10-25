ARTICLE

In this podcast, Mario Nigro speaks to the co-founders of Media One Group, Corey Peck and Derek Rider. While still a relatively young creative agency, Media One boasts an impressive roster of major corporate clients. Over the past few years, Corey and Derek have built on their success by turning to acquisitions, including cross-border M&A, to expand Media One's capabilities and global reach. This bold strategy is playing a critical role in the transformation of their Toronto-based business into a worldwide brand.

