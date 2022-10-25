ARTICLE

Canada: Views From The Market Podcast: Episode 32 - The Value Of Valuation Services To Business Owners

Mario's guest in this episode is Federica Nazzani, Managing Partner of Capital Assist (Valuation) Inc. Federica, who is both a CPA and a chartered business valuator, advises businesses on valuation issues arising in potential sale and acquisition scenarios as well as at other points in the business cycle. She and Mario discuss the importance of professional advisors as sounding boards for business owners, particularly in times of uncertainty.

