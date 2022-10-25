ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Michael Teplitsky of Chicago-based Wynnchurch Capital joins Mario Nigro to discuss the private equity firm's long history of investments in Canada, which extends into its current (fifth) fund. According to Michael, Wynnchurch focuses mainly on industrial and consumer products sectors and has the ability to make both smaller and more substantial investments. He is optimistic that the strong M&A market will continue in 2022 on both sides of the border.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.