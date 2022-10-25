ARTICLE

Canada: Views From The Market Podcast: Episode 15 – In For The Duration: Today's Midmarket From The Perspective Of A Long-Term PE Investor

Andrea Nickel of Celina Capital joins Mario Nigro to discuss Celina's experiences during the pandemic. Founded in 2017, Celina is a long-term midmarket value investor that partners with management teams, generating results in the form of cash flow rather than quick exits. Business in the first half of 2021 has been brisk, as the pandemic continues to spur seller activity across all sectors. While interest rates are a wild card, Andrea believes that the market is likely to remain robust for the foreseeable future.

