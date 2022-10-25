ARTICLE

Shivalika Handa, a corporate finance advisor and leader of PwC Canada's technology transactions group, joins Mario Nigro in this podcast. From a technology M&A perspective, the pandemic sharply accelerated a longer-term trend of international investor interest in Canada's tech sector, including the country's fintech, healthcare and AI clusters. Shivalika notes that this improved access to foreign capital has lessened pressures to relocate to the U.S., with the result that Canadian tech companies are growing in place, producing more midmarket players and new M&A opportunities.

