In this episode, Mario Nigro speaks with CIBC's Christian Davis about the trends he's seeing in Canadian midmarket M&A. The remarkable sell-side strength of the pandemic era appears to be based on a combination of long-term and pandemic-specific factors. In Christian's view, activity is likely to remain robust over the medium term, with rising inflation being one "red flag" that he and his team are watching closely.

