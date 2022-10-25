ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Sasha Cucuz joins us to discuss private equity in the real estate context. His company, Toronto-based Greybrook Securities, makes private equity investments in residential real estate development projects in Southern Ontario and across North America. Greybrook is actively involved in managing the projects in collaboration with developers. Sasha provides his insight into the direction of the residential real estate market and discusses new opportunities, notably in the area of healthy building interiors, that have emerged during the pandemic.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.