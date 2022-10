ARTICLE

In this podcast, Mario Nigro is joined by Rob Cherun, an Ottawa native and CEO of Stealth Monitoring, a success story of Canadian entrepreneurship. They discuss the company's expansion from regional business to significant player in the U.S. and Canadian commercial video surveillance markets, as well as its future possibilities.

