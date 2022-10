ARTICLE

Canada: Views From The Market Podcast: Episode 5 - Opportunities At The Lower End Of The Midmarket

Glen Silvestri, co-founder and managing partner of Toronto-based Sage Capital Partners, joins us to discuss his company's experiences as an investor in businesses at the lower end of the Canadian midmarket. While there are challenges to working in this neglected market niche, there are also many rewards.

