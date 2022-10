ARTICLE

Canada: Views From The Market Podcast: Episode 4 - Investing In Canada During The Pandemic: A U.S. Private Equity Perspective

Chip Chaikin, whose Ohio-based firm is about 20% invested in Canada, discusses the challenge of looking for deals and managing relations with portfolio companies across a closed border and refers to some of the differences in the pandemic response in Canada and the United States.

