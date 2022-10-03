ARTICLE

Earlier this year, the Council of the European Union agreed on two new directives that will form cornerstones of the European Green Deal and have far-reaching implications, affecting many Canadian businesses with operations in Europe or who are part of a global value chain delivering goods or services to Europe. In this episode, Osler's Lisa Mantello, a partner in the Banking & Financial Services group, hosts Ulrich Wolff, a Corporate partner at Linklaters in Frankfurt, to discuss how the new Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive and Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive mark a "step change" in ESG considerations, where the process goes from here, and how Canadian businesses that might be affected can get ready for the new compliance requirements.

