Canada:
8 Tips For Professional Diagrams Across Your Firm [Infographic]
13 September 2022
Blue J Legal
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Whether you are working on mergers and acquisitions or asset
arrangements to optimize tax scenarios, professional diagrams are
valuable communication tools. But they can be challenging to
create! Time is precious, and as an accountant or lawyer, you
don't want to waste a single minute trying to craft the perfect
corporate diagram.
To help you pull together diagrams quickly, we've shared
these 8 tips to keep things simple, fast and high-quality. Equipped
with the right diagramming solution and a strategic approach, you
can expect to build diagrams in minutes instead of hours.
Download the complete infographic as a PDF to share with
your peers and reference offline.
[Download the
Infographic]
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Corporate/Commercial Law from Canada
Things To Consider When Retiring From A Business You Own
Lindsay Kenney LLP
For years, you've worked hard by putting in long hours and building up your business. You've felt a sense of satisfaction, knowing that your hard work has led to your success and feelings of accomplishment.
Buying A Business? Do The Due Diligence
Lindsay Kenney LLP
As a prospective buyer if you are trying to make a decision on whether or not to purchase an existing business, then performing the proper due diligence on a business is key to making sure...
You Can't Have Your Donut And Eat It Too
Lerners
The Ontario Court of Appeal confirmed that conduct can trump contract in a recent decision concerning a dispute between Coffee Time Donuts and one of its franchisees.