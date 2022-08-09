RegTech Roundup, Founders Series - Sutra Management Consulting

Myron Mallia-Dare speaks with Abishek Gupta from Sutra Management Consulting. In this episode, Abishek discusses how the company has been able to recognize gaps of knowledge at the operational level at organizations trying to deploy AI and how they seized this opportunity early in Asia. Abishek shares the company's journey and some of the key differences of working in Asia versus North America.

Listen to the full episode on the Canadian RegTech Association's podcast here

Originally published by Canadian RegTech Association

