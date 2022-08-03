On July 29, 2022, Cooper Equipment Rentals Limited ("Cooper"), the leading Canadian-owned and operated construction equipment rental company, announced that it had purchased 100% of the shares of Airdrie, Alberta-based One Stop Rentals/Sales Ltd. ("One Stop"). Consistent with the growth vision for Cooper Equipment Rentals, this acquisition is a further step towards Cooper firmly establishing itself as the only Canadian-owned, nationally positioned, rental company.

Established in 2013, One Stop is an equipment rental company focused on providing exceptional rental services and saving customers time throughout Southern Alberta, including Airdrie, Calgary, Strathmore, Cochrane, Chestermere, and Olds.



Established in 1972, Cooper Equipment Rentals Limited is a full-service construction equipment rental company, servicing contractors across Canada. With more than 55 branches in six provinces, Cooper specializes in the rental of compact, aerial, heavy construction, pump solutions and trench safety equipment, while providing a wide range of supplies, along with unparalleled service and support.



Gowling WLG advised Cooper with respect to this acquisition with a team that included Robert Hull, Jason Mullins and Andrew Miles (corporate/M&A).

Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.