On July 20, 2022, BMO Financial Group (NYSE: BMO) (TSX: BMO) announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Radicle Group Inc., a Calgary-based leader in sustainability advisory services and solutions, and technology-driven emissions measurement and management.

The transaction is being implemented by way of plan of arrangement and is subject to receipt of required regulatory approvals and other customary conditions. It is expected to close by the end of calendar 2022. Terms were not disclosed.

Founded in 2008, Radicle has established a reputation as a leading developer of carbon offsets and for helping organizations measure and reduce emissions. Radicle has 130 employees and over 4,000 clients globally.

BLG is representing Radicle with a team led by Robb McNaughton and including Kent Kufeldt, Cassandra Florio, Danielle Windt, Sunny Garcha and Salvador Pimentel (corporate and securities); Richard Eisenbraun and Greg Prizent (tax); Ed Wooldridge, Sameena Sarangi and Renee Sam (Financial Services Group); and Matti Lemmens (litigation).

