Canada:
Episode 023 – Personal Use Assets Owned By A Corporation (Podcast)
26 July 2022
Moodys Private Client Law LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
As a follow up to their last podcast on the Jackman court case,
Kenneth Keung and Kim G C Moody chat about the dangers of owning
personal-use assets inside a corporate vehicle.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Corporate/Commercial Law from Canada
Duty Of Good Faith Contractual Performance
Crawley MacKewn Brush LLP
As most deals require more work after the contract is signed,
buyers and sellers should have regard for the following practical
considerations to ensure they are meeting their good faith
obligations.
Corporate Transparency: What's Happening Across Canada?
Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg
Recent amendments to the Canada Business Corporations Act (CBCA) will require private corporations to report information regarding individuals with significant control to Corporations Canada.