On July 7, 2022, SuperBuzz Inc. (TSXV: SPZ) (the "Company", formerly Cross Border Capital I Inc.) ("CBX") (TSXV: CBX.P), announced that it had completed its previously announced acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding securities of Israeli company Message Notify Ltd. d/b/a SuperBuzz ("Private SuperBuzz"), resulting in Private SuperBuzz becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

The Company offers solutions supplying a real-time marketing automation platform that increases customer engagement through dynamic push notification campaigns that deliver relevant, personalized messages in micro-moments across mobile and desktop platforms. Its value proposition comes in the form of its AI-optimized bidding algorithm and fraud detection that guarantees push delivery at the right time and in the appropriate context needed to ensure maximum user retention.



Jason A. Saltzman and Luis Cousin of Gowling WLG advised the Company with respect to this transaction.

