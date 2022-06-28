Canada:
Myron Mallia-Dare Speaks With Emmanuel Cohen CEO And Founder Of Armadillo Group On The Latest Episode Of The Canadian RegTech Association's Podcast
28 June 2022
Miller Thomson LLP
RegTech Roundup, "Founder Series - Armadillo
Group"
Myron Mallia-Dare speaks with Emmanuel (Manny) Cohen, CEO and
Founder of Armadillo Group. Manny talks through his 25 year journey
building his company, digging into his own pockets for funding,
overcoming the skeptics and being a leader in bringing new tools
and techniques into the KYC and due diligence process.
Listen to the full episode of the Canadian RegTech
Association's podcast here
