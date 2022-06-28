ARTICLE

Canada: Myron Mallia-Dare Speaks With Emmanuel Cohen CEO And Founder Of Armadillo Group On The Latest Episode Of The Canadian RegTech Association's Podcast

Myron Mallia-Dare speaks with Emmanuel (Manny) Cohen, CEO and Founder of Armadillo Group. Manny talks through his 25 year journey building his company, digging into his own pockets for funding, overcoming the skeptics and being a leader in bringing new tools and techniques into the KYC and due diligence process.

