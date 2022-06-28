RegTech Roundup, "Founder Series - Armadillo Group"

Myron Mallia-Dare speaks with Emmanuel (Manny) Cohen, CEO and Founder of Armadillo Group. Manny talks through his 25 year journey building his company, digging into his own pockets for funding, overcoming the skeptics and being a leader in bringing new tools and techniques into the KYC and due diligence process.

Listen to the full episode of the Canadian RegTech Association's podcast here

