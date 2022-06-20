The M&A and Capital Markets teams at Miller Thomson have advised on a variety of transactions that highlight our cross-industry depth and multi-jurisdictional capabilities.

Represented Zanchin Automotive Group Acquisition by Zanchin Automotive Group of certain dealerships and related operations, forming part of the Toronto Retail Group, from Mercedes-Benz Canada Inc. Mercedes-Benz Canada Inc. Represented Strategic Retail Partners (SRP) Acquisition of Distributions Franco, a Canadian importer, distributor, and wholesaler of retail products, by SRP, a portfolio company of Aurora Capital Partners and leading category manager and solutions provider in the retail industry Distributions Franco Represented Pluribus Technologies Corp. Acquisition by Pluribus Technologies Corp. (TSXV:PLRB) of the capital stock of Veemo Inc., which is the sole member and holder of Social5, LLC and Social5 Development Group, LLC, which enables small-to-medium sized businesses to manage their social media footprint. Veemo Inc. Represented Pinnacle Climate Technologies Acquisition of assets of Pura Air Purification, a manufacturer of indoor air quality solutions, by Pinnacle Climate Technologies, a U.S.-based provider of ventilation and climate control product solutions. Represented Alira Health Cross-border acquisition of Self Care Catalysts, Inc., a Canadian digital health company, by Alira Health a global healthcare consulting and technology firm. Self Care Catalysts Inc. Represented Pluribus Technologies Inc. Reverse Takeover of Aumento Capital IX Corp. to become Pluribus Technologies Corp. (TSXV:PLRB), a value-based acquirer of small, profitable business-to-business technology companies in a range of verticals and industries. Represented CoinAnalyst UG. Reverse takeover of Brandenburg Energy Corp. to become CoinAnalyst Corp., an artificial intelligence-based big data analytics platform provider for the cryptocurrency market. Represented Bear Creek Mining Corporation

$34.5 million Bought deal shelf prospectus offering of common shares by Bear Creek Mining Corporation (TSXV: BCM), including full exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option. Represented Represented Alexco Resource Corp.

$28.75 million Bought deal public offering by Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE American / TSX: AXU). Represented Stifel GMP

$21 million Bought deal financing by Arizona Metals Corp. (CVE: AMC), with Stifel GMP as the underwriter. Represented Optimi Health Corp.

$20.7 million Oversubscribed initial public offering of Optimi Health Corp. (CSE: OPTI). Represented Canaccord Genuity Corp.

$16 million Subscription receipt financing by Playmaker Capital Inc., a digital sports media company, with Canaccord Genuity as the lead agent. Represented Lithium Ionic Inc.

$14 million Private placement offering of subscription receipts in connection with a going-public transaction of Lithium Ionic Inc., a resource exploration company that owns the Itinga Lithium Project in Brazil, by way of a Qualifying Transaction with a CPC under the polices of the TSX Venture Exchange. Represented Peninsula Capital Corp.

$13.3 million Brokered and concurrent private placement of common shares of Peninsula Capital Corp. Represented Stifel GMP

$5.6 million Bought deal financing by Gold Terra Resource Corp.

