The M&A and Capital Markets teams at Miller Thomson have advised on a variety of transactions that highlight our cross-industry depth and multi-jurisdictional capabilities.
Represented
Zanchin Automotive Group
Acquisition by Zanchin Automotive Group of certain dealerships and related operations, forming part of the Toronto Retail Group, from Mercedes-Benz Canada Inc.
Mercedes-Benz Canada Inc.
Represented
Strategic Retail Partners (SRP)
Acquisition of Distributions Franco, a Canadian importer, distributor, and wholesaler of retail products, by SRP, a portfolio company of Aurora Capital Partners and leading category manager and solutions provider in the retail industry
Distributions Franco
Represented
Pluribus Technologies Corp.
Acquisition by Pluribus Technologies Corp. (TSXV:PLRB) of the capital stock of Veemo Inc., which is the sole member and holder of Social5, LLC and Social5 Development Group, LLC, which enables small-to-medium sized businesses to manage their social media footprint.
Veemo Inc.
Represented
Pinnacle Climate Technologies
Acquisition of assets of Pura Air Purification, a manufacturer of indoor air quality solutions, by Pinnacle Climate Technologies, a U.S.-based provider of ventilation and climate control product solutions.
Represented
Alira Health
Cross-border acquisition of Self Care Catalysts, Inc., a Canadian digital health company, by Alira Health a global healthcare consulting and technology firm.
Self Care Catalysts Inc.
Represented
Pluribus Technologies Inc.
Reverse Takeover of Aumento Capital IX Corp. to become Pluribus Technologies Corp. (TSXV:PLRB), a value-based acquirer of small, profitable business-to-business technology companies in a range of verticals and industries.
Represented
CoinAnalyst UG.
Reverse takeover of Brandenburg Energy Corp. to become CoinAnalyst Corp., an artificial intelligence-based big data analytics platform provider for the cryptocurrency market.
Represented
Bear Creek Mining Corporation
Bought deal shelf prospectus offering of common shares by Bear Creek Mining Corporation (TSXV: BCM), including full exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option.
Represented
Represented
Alexco Resource Corp.
Bought deal public offering by Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE American / TSX: AXU).
Represented
Stifel GMP
Bought deal financing by Arizona Metals Corp. (CVE: AMC), with Stifel GMP as the underwriter.
Represented
Optimi Health Corp.
Oversubscribed initial public offering of Optimi Health Corp. (CSE: OPTI).
Represented
Canaccord Genuity Corp.
Subscription receipt financing by Playmaker Capital Inc., a digital sports media company, with Canaccord Genuity as the lead agent.
Represented
Lithium Ionic Inc.
Private placement offering of subscription receipts in connection with a going-public transaction of Lithium Ionic Inc., a resource exploration company that owns the Itinga Lithium Project in Brazil, by way of a Qualifying Transaction with a CPC under the polices of the TSX Venture Exchange.
Represented
Peninsula Capital Corp.
Brokered and concurrent private placement of common shares of Peninsula Capital Corp.
Represented
Stifel GMP
Bought deal financing by Gold Terra Resource Corp.
