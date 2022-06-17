On June 15, 2022, Nuts For Cheese", maker of dairy-free, plant-based, artisanal cheeses, announced a $5.35 million round of funding led by Forage Capital Partners along with highly experienced CPG veterans Mike Fata and Dror Balshine.

Founded in 2015 by vegan chef, Margaret Coons, Nuts For Cheese self-manufactures its complete line of fermented cashew-based cheeses and butters with house-made cultures in a certified organic facility without the use of any starches, gums, fillers or artificial flavors. The investment will go towards CAPEX for equipment and facility enhancements to support the rapidly growing consumer demand as well as towards key hires, innovation and marketing initiatives. The company will also be implementing a board of directors led by Mike Fata as Chairman of the Board.

Forage Capital Partners is Canada's most experienced team of Ag & Food investors, having managed over $500 million in commitments to the industry over the last 18 years.

Gowling WLG advised Nuts for Cheese with respect to this funding with a team that included Alan James, Angelica Wilamowicz and Luis Cousin (corporate) and Paul Carenza (tax).

Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.