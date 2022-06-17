CharityVillage Podcast, "How Bill S-216 Could Transform the Canadian Nonprofit Sector Forever"
Susan Manwaring speaks at the CharityVillage Connects podcast on "How Bill S-216 Could Transform the Canadian Nonprofit Sector Forever". This episode explores alternative revenue streams for nonprofits and touches on Bill S-216 which, if enacted, could have a dramatic impact on how charities do their work.
