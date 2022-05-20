On May 12, 2022, Plant-Based Investment Corp. (CSE: PBIC) ("PBIC"), acquired all of the outstanding shares of CGOC Management Corp., its management company, from three vendors, for $1.4 million. The purchase price for CGOC Management Corp. was satisfied through the sale, transfer and assignment by PBIC to the vendors of an aggregate of 31,650,000 common shares in the capital of Grown Rogue International Inc.

PBIC is an investment company that invests in companies that derive a portion of their revenues, earnings or intellectual property-based value from products, equipment, services and/or technologies related to plant-based industries, including the cannabis plant family and its various compounds, the fungi industry (including medicinal, functional and psychedelics), super-foods and/or organic ingredients industries, as well as specialty retail locations, functional medicine and wellness-based clinics and treatment centers. PBIC has been managed by CGOC Management Corp. since 2018.

Gowling WLG advised the vendors in this transaction. The team included Peter Simeon, Warren Cass and Blair Somerville.

