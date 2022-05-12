With the assent of Bill 96, An Act respecting French, the official and common language of Québec, Antoine Aylwin and Iara Griffith discuss the new Bill's impact on the use of French in Quebec. In this episode of Perspectives, they review the main changes that will affect companies located in or doing business in Quebec in their day-to-day. They tackle the following themes: scope, the language of work, francization, the language of commerce, public signage, and finally, penalties and effective dates.