Canada:
En Français S'il Vous Plaît: Amendments To The Charter Of The French Language (Podcast)
With the assent of Bill 96, An Act respecting French,
the official and common language of Québec, Antoine
Aylwin and Iara
Griffith discuss the new Bill's impact on the use of
French in Quebec. In this episode of Perspectives, they review the
main changes that will affect companies located in or doing
business in Quebec in their day-to-day. They tackle the following
themes: scope, the language of work, francization, the language of
commerce, public signage, and finally, penalties and effective
dates.
