On May 3, 2022, Vance Street Capital (Vance Street), a Los Angeles based private equity firm, completed its acquisition of Carmanah Technologies Corp (Carmanah), a leader in "away from intersection" solar LED pedestrian and traffic safety technology. Carmanah, along with Polara Enterprises (Polara), which Vance Street partnered with in December 2021, will together form Vance Street's traffic and pedestrian safety ITS platform. Vance Street plans to invest in both Carmanah and Polara's organic product development initiatives as well as complementary M&A in an effort to further support Vision Zero's movement to eliminate traffic-related fatalities by providing a holistic product and technology solution to municipalities and DoTs.

Based in Victoria, British Columbia, Carmanah is a leading designer and manufacturer of compliant solar and AC powered systems for pedestrian and traffic safety across North America.

BLG represented Carmanah with a team led by Warren Learmonth that included Julie Bogle, Danielle Lewchuk, Fiona Lin and Dylan Corbett.

