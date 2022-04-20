ARTICLE

Introduction

We have prepared this Toolkit for Merger Planning and Review (Toolkit) to help guide you through the merger review process in Canada. Many government agencies, including the Canadian Competition Bureau and Investment Canada, have the authority to review, challenge or block a merger. Effective navigation of the Canadian merger review process is essential to getting your deal done, and Blakes can help you along the way.

Keep this Toolkit handy as it will guide you through the process from start to finish. We begin by answering some of the most common questions about merger review, including whether a transaction must be reported to the Competition Bureau or Investment Canada before closing. We then offer guidance on internal preparations your company should undertake, specifically looking at what to do before the deal is announced in due diligence, in deal negotiations and in allocating risk through transaction structuring. The Toolkit then takes you through the formal filing process. Finally, the Toolkit provides guidance on responding to information requests from the government and effective use of technology that can assist you in responding to such requests. We also present an overview of the efficiencies defence and failing firm arguments, which may assist in getting your deal through, if certain criteria are met.

Blakes prides itself on delivering creative strategies that provide optimal solutions to meet our clients' business needs, and we do so on your timeline.

Merger Review: Commonly Asked Questions

Who reviews mergers in Canada?

The Commissioner of Competition, (Commissioner), and staff at the Competition Bureau (Bureau), can review all mergers in Canada, regardless of whether the merger is notifiable. Certain mergers involving foreign investors are also subject to review by the federal Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada or the Minister of Canadian Heritage. Mergers involving transportation businesses may also be reviewable by the federal Minister of Transport. There may also be federal or provincial industry-specific regulators that could review mergers in specific industries, such as banking, telecommunications, broadcasting, defence and energy. This Toolkit is focused on the most common merger review process in Canada, being reviews by the Bureau and under Canada's foreign investment regime. Reviews undertaken by the Minister of Transport or other industry-specific regulators are outside the scope of this Toolkit.

When does a merger have to be notified to the Competition Bureau?

Parties to mergers that exceed certain control and monetary thresholds cannot complete their transaction until they notify the Bureau and receive clearance either through the issuance of an advance ruling certificate (ARC) or expiry or waiver of the applicable waiting period. These thresholds are:

The parties to the transaction, together with all of their affiliates, must have assets in Canada, or gross revenues from sales in, from or into Canada, in excess of C$400- million; AND

The target business, together with its subsidiaries, must have assets in Canada, or gross revenues from sales in or from Canada generated from Canadian assets, in excess of C$93-million (adjusted annually).

Are there any exemptions?

The notification rules can be technical and there are exemptions. It is important to consult counsel to assess notification requirements, particularly in connection with joint ventures or acquisitions of real property.

What timelines are associated with merger reviews under the Competition Act?

There is a 30-day waiting period, starting from the date that the merging parties file notification forms with the Bureau, during which the transaction cannot close. If the Commissioner issues a Supplementary Information Request (SIR), the waiting period is extended until 30 days after the merging parties have complied with the SIR. Once the applicable waiting period has expired, the parties may close the transaction unless an injunction is in place or there are other contractual conditions to be satisfied.

What is the typical time needed to complete a merger review under the Competition Act?

This will depend on the complexity of the issues raised by the merger. For example, during the Bureau's 2020-2021 fiscal year, the Bureau completed 192 merger reviews:

125 non-complex – average of 10 days

50 complex – average of 46 days

If a merger is reviewed and SIRs are issued (11 such cases in 2020-2021), the review timeline is significantly increased.

What is the likelihood of the Competition Bureau undertaking an in-depth review?

This depends on the competition concerns raised by the proposed transaction, which increase significantly in circumstances where the merging parties would have a combined market share of more than 35 per cent in any relevant market after completion of the proposed transaction. In its 2020-2021 fiscal year, the Bureau issued SIRs in approximately six per cent of the mergers it reviewed.

What comfort can I receive that my merger will not be challenged by the Competition Bureau?

If a transaction is notified to the Competition Bureau, definitive clearance can be provided in one of two ways:

An ARC precludes the Commissioner from making an application to the Competition Tribunal relating to the proposed transaction if closing occurs within one year of receipt. In practice, only the least complex cases receive an ARC.

A No-Action Letter (NAL) indicates that the Commissioner does not, at that time, intend to make an application to the Competition Tribunal relating to the proposed transaction, though the Commissioner retains the discretion to do so for one-year post-closing. In practice, post-closing challenge of a merger that had received a NAL is rare.

Can the merger be blocked or restructured?

Yes. Under the Competition Act, the Competition Tribunal, which is a specialized competition law court, can block or restructure a transaction on a temporary basis pending a trial or on a permanent basis after a full trial. To issue a permanent remedy, the Tribunal has to find that the merger would or would be likely to "prevent or lessen competition substantially" in one or more relevant markets and that the efficiencies from the merger did not exceed the anti-competitive or negative effects.

What are the filing fees?

The filing fee is currently C$77,452.36 (indexed annually).

What is the role of in-house counsel during the merger review process?

In-house counsel play a critical role during the merger review process in developing the legal strategy for getting a merger cleared, coordinating with the business teams to gather evidence relevant to a review, participating in meetings and calls with government agencies, and commenting on submissions and other advocacy documents.

Will my company's customers or suppliers be contacted?

Yes, notification filings to the Bureau require merging parties to provide names and contact information for their 20 most important customers and suppliers for each principal category of products. The Bureau will typically contact these customers and suppliers to determine whether they have any concerns about the proposed merger. Merging parties will often give their customers and suppliers a notice of likely calls from the Bureau.

Will my company's documents get subpoenaed?

Possibly. The Competition Bureau can request voluntary productions, issue an SIR or seek a court order (a "Section 11 Order") requesting extensive volumes of documents, data and other information where it believes it necessary to determine whether a merger would, or would be likely to, prevent or lessen competition substantially and to validate efficiencies claims. Blakes can assist parties in complying with these requests.

Will I need to make commitments as part of getting the deal done?

If, in the course of reviewing a merger, the Commissioner identifies competition concerns, the Commissioner may request that the merging parties divest assets or enter into contractual commitments as a condition of granting clearance.

