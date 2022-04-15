Congratulations to Validus Power Corp. on its acquisition of Northland Power Inc.'s (TSX: NPI) efficient natural gas-fired generating facilities in Iroquois Falls and Kingston. The transaction closed on April 7, 2022.

Validus Power Corp. is a global leader in advanced power solutions and lifecycle management working with communities, industry and energy markets. By emphasizing sustainable innovation and total efficiency, Validus Power Corp. maximizes the environmental and economic performance of next-generation power plants.

Minden Gross LLP acted as a legal advisor to Validus Power Corp. on the acquisition with a team led by Frank DeLuca and Lauren Chan.

Read the news release here: https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2022/04/07/2418946/0/en/Northland-Power-Announces-Sale-of-Iroquois-Falls-and-Kingston-Efficient-Natural-Gas-Fired-Generating-Facilities.html

