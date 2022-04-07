Stephen Hsia authors an article for The Lawyer's Daily outlining some problematic assumptions to be aware of when making charitable donations:

Canadians are concerned about the armed conflict and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. Donors and charities want to help — fast. Despite the urge to help quickly, Canadian donors should refresh themselves on the rules of charitable giving to maximize their impact and to avoid surprises later. Canadian charities, too, must take care to respond to the crisis in ways that do not put them offside their legal obligations.