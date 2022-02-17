ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In this podcast, Mario is joined by Garrett Clyne and Elling Dahlen, who founded private equity firm Cassiar Partners in 2020. Cassiar focuses on developing new growth strategies for small and medium-sized Canadian companies in traditional industries. Leveraging the experience of Cassiar's diverse investor base has been one key to its early success.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.