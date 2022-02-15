ARTICLE

Canada: Episode 25: Buying In Rather Than Buying Out: A Partnership Model Of Private Equity (Podcast)

Joining Mario Nigro for this podcast is Charlie Gifford, Senior Partner at New Heritage Capital, which he co-founded in 2006. New Heritage focuses on founder-owned midmarket enterprises, including Canadian companies, partnering with them on a non-control basis. This "leveraged buy-in" approach focuses on growth-minded businesses looking for well-resourced and experienced support to reach their potential.

