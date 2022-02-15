Joining Mario Nigro for this podcast is Charlie Gifford, Senior Partner at New Heritage Capital, which he co-founded in 2006. New Heritage focuses on founder-owned midmarket enterprises, including Canadian companies, partnering with them on a non-control basis. This "leveraged buy-in" approach focuses on growth-minded businesses looking for well-resourced and experienced support to reach their potential.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.