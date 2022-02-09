The Cassels Private Equity team is pleased to present our first annual Private Equity Outlook, in which we take a look at key private equity developments over the past year and provide our thoughts on the topics and issues that we expect to see trending in the year to come.

This year, we examine sixteen trending topics, including:

ESG and the increased importance for LPs and a focus on consistent standards and measurement criteria

Talent constraints in professional services

Negotiating and drafting material adverse effect provisions in 2022

A more aggressive approach to merger review and foreign investment scrutiny

Regulatory compliance and developments in due diligence practices

Tax consequences of non-resident control of a Canadian company

Longer-term investing strategies

Purchase price considerations in M&A transactions: escrow amounts

Private equity selling to SPACs

Focus on tech investments

Read the full report here.

