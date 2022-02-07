In October 2021, the Not-for-Profit Corporations Act, 2010 ("ONCA") came into force. Ontario not-for-profit corporations have three years to transition their governing documents to conform with the ONCA and, if not completed, the documents will then be deemed to be amended to comply. During the transition period, the ONCA will apply where the not-for-profit corporation's existing governing documents are silent.

This communique is the first in our ONCA Fast Facts series. Stay tuned as we explore what is new and different in the ONCA.

