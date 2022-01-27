ARTICLE

The world is moving at a fast pace, and the growth of technology is only speeding things up. Most companies adapt to this new era by implementing various tech tools and automation processes in different departments. With this rapid digital transformation, compliance obligations and processes are becoming more complex.

One of the key requirements of this compliance is entity management for boards and legal departments. The old way of doing things no longer applies, and it is crucial to identify, manage and maintain proper relationships during this era of digitization. Getting to the top of entity management and compliance makes your company's governance functions less stressful and more efficient, therefore freeing more time for strategic planning for your boards and legal departments. To be able to maintain proper compliance, the implementation of the correct entity management software is crucial.

AVOID COSTLY MISTAKES

Keeping up with the rapidly changing times and technology can be challenging for any company. With entity management compliance being a high priority for many organizations, it is crucial not to make any decisions in haste. More importantly, also know when to ask for help. Any technology-driven change requires research, time, and trial and error.

Therefore, when looking for technology-driven solutions for your organization's entity management, speak to different vendors, ask for advice, and even consider forming a team specifically focused on researching technology solutions. It is important to overcome any technology challenges, but equally important to take your time to avoid any costly mistakes.

REDUCE RISK

Utilizing a compliant entity management software also helps mitigate risk in several areas. For example, an effective legal document management software for your legal department can help reduce hours of reading by creating templates for regularly created documents. It also increases the efficiency of digitizing all records, reducing the risk of losing hard copies of essential documents. Finally, entity management software with security and privacy tools also ensures that any confidential or important information is protected and not easily accessible to anyone.

CONSERVE RESOURCES

Better entity management allows your legal team to give insights from the perspective of a business partner, allowing them to function as a strategic department. Your organization maintains proper entity control, audit processes, and governance models with the right entity management software. You will be able to provide enterprise-wide information on all entities, including subsidiaries, divisions, and branches, as well as supervisory bodies and third parties. This conserves a large part of resources that your legal team may have had to utilize, allowing them to function more efficiently.

ENHANCE EFFICIENCY

From a business perspective, entity management can solve several process issues that a company could be facing. Digitizing your entity management can provide key insights on areas that are working well, and areas that require improvement. This is largely through any data and reports that your software can provide that helps you identify and automate any processes where required. This gives your legal team and the boards the ability to focus on more strategic and business-related issues, allowing them to function efficiently and to the extent of their abilities.

Additionally, implementing technology solutions with automation tasks such as automated billing can reduce employees' hours of admin work. They can use this time to partake in more important tasks such as strategic planning and business development.

Implementing the correct entity management software can help your regulatory bodies stay compliant with numerous regulations that all require the adoption of strong, effective, and robust governance policies and practices, each designed to set a foundation for continuous improvement.

