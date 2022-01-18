ARTICLE

On January 12, 2022, Connect Hearing announced that it had acquired the Avenir Group, hearing clinics located in New Brunswick consisting of Centre auditif LeBlanc Hearing Center (2008) Inc., Fredericton Hearing Center Inc., Miramichi Hearing & Audiology Ltd., Moncton Hearing Aid Clinic Ltd., 646214 N.B. Ltd. and Alexander Hearing Center Inc.

Headquartered in Victoria, British Columbia, Connect Hearing is a wholly owned subsidiary of global hearing leader Sonova, with more than 150 hearing clinics located across Canada.

Gowlig WLG advised Connect Hearing with respect to this acquisition with a team that included Sean Gomes and Stephanie Hayes.

