Cross-border dealmaking activity has rapidly picked up again in the fall and is expected to continue strong into the new year.

Partner and co-head of the firm's M&A practice Karrin Powys-Lybbe told Canadian Lawyer that she agrees that the dealmaking pace shows no sign of slowing.

"There are very few examples where deals can't get done because of the pandemic," she said.

"It's really quite remarkable how well companies and the market have adapted."

However, despite the healthy market, like many others in business, cross-border dealmakers are facing the effects of burnout which have been exacerbated by the pandemic. Karrin advised in-house teams to ensure that files are staffed to account for stretched resources when planning for M&A.

"Don't think, as you might have done in the past, that you can get a deal done with just one person or a skinny team with tight budgets," she said.

"There's more pressure on individuals, so my advice would be to think strategically about where you need support and manage expectations internally."

Karrin also noted the advantages of maintaining strong market relationships. When companies are looking to get deals done, they are more likely to be amenable to transacting with parties with whom they already have a relationship.

"If you're competing in an auction and you're already known to the target, you're going to have a leg-up over a company that's coming from a cold start," she added.

You can read more about our M&A work on our practice page.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.