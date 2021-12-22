Three members of our Competition & Foreign Investment Group recently authored the Canada chapter of Merger Control, part of the International Comparative Legal Guides series published by Global Legal Group. This publication provides an excellent overview of the key regulatory issues affecting M&A in Canada, notably with respect to:

Relevant authorities and legislation;

Transactions caught by the legislation;

Notification requirements and their impact on transaction timelines;

The substantive assessment process;

Outcomes of merger review processes;

Remedies, appeals and enforcement; and

Digital services and products.

We are pleased to be able to make this 14-page publication available for downloading.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.