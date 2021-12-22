Canada:
Merger Control Laws And Regulations: A Canadian Law Q&A
22 December 2021
Stikeman Elliott LLP
Three members of our Competition & Foreign Investment
Group recently authored the Canada chapter of Merger Control, part of the International
Comparative Legal Guides series published by Global Legal Group.
This publication provides an excellent overview of the key
regulatory issues affecting M&A in Canada, notably with respect
to:
- Relevant authorities and legislation;
- Transactions caught by the legislation;
- Notification requirements and their impact on transaction
timelines;
- The substantive assessment process;
- Outcomes of merger review processes;
- Remedies, appeals and enforcement; and
- Digital services and products.
We are pleased to be able to make this 14-page publication available for
downloading.
