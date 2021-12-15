On November 24, 2021, Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX) (TSX: OTEX) ("OpenText") and Open Text Holdings, Inc., a wholly-owned indirect U.S. subsidiary of OpenText, completed offerings of US$1.5 billion in total aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured fixed rate notes. The offerings consisted of US$850 million aggregate principal amount of OpenText's 3.875% senior unsecured notes due 2029, and US$650 million aggregate principal amount of OTHI's 4.125% senior unsecured notes due 2031.

Open Text, headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, is a leader in information management.

BLG represented Barclays Capital Inc., as lead underwriter, with a team led by Cameron MacDonald and that included Jonas Farovitch and Danny Lang.

