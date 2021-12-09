On December 1, 2021, ACRE, a global leader of state-of-the-art security systems, announced its strategic acquisition of Feenics, a provider of cloud-based, enterprise class access control as a service (ACaaS) solutions.

Feenics, headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, has developed Keep, a cloud-hosted platform that provides extreme scalability, unprecedented flexibility, and advanced security with its ACaaS applications. Keep by Feenics makes it possible for organizations to systematically secure buildings, doors and assets. Cyber-readiness is critical, and Feenics accomplishes this through TLS 1.2 encryption, penetration testing by Veracode and no default passwords.

Gowling WLG advised Feenics in this transaction with a team led by Lorraine Mastersmith that included Daniel Scott, Linda Hogg, Spencer Ebbert and Brendan Goodman (corporate/M&A), Carole Chouinard (tax), Elisa Scali (employment), Ian MacDonald (competition), and Erica Gallagher and Silvana Pella (corporate services).

