On December 1, 2021, Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF), a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider, announced that its 53% owned subsidiary, Portage CyberTech Inc. had acquired OPIN Digital Inc. ("OPIN").

OPIN, headquartered in Ontario with an additional presence in New York, is a full-service Canadian digital agency. The company is focused on designing and building digital web, mobile, and app experiences to support strategic digital service goals of government and enterprise customers. OPIN will become a subsidiary of Portage CyberTech, where it will also deliver modern privacy and reliable security solutions to protect data and manage digital assets.

Gowling WLG was counsel to OPIN in this transaction with a team that included Karen Hennessey and Shannon Gallant (corporate/M&A), Carole Chouinard (tax), Stephen Cross (technology) and Craig Stehr (employment).

Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com

