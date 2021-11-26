ARTICLE

Corporate counsel is facing more issues than usual as most of Canada's large companies start rotating back into a schedule that includes, in many cases, in-office work. A survey conducted in September 2021 by Mercer Canada found that 77 percent of companies offer some form of remote work, and 54 percent offer hybrid work models, where employees come into the office for anywhere from a few days a month to a few days a week. This dramatic shift in working models and other current issues such as the labour shortage, among continuing concerns surrounding COVID-19 will require the assistance of in-house counsel.

WHITE PAPER: How General Counsel Can Help Solve "Back to the Office" Issues

