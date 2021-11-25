ARTICLE

On November 22, 2021, smartTrade Group, a leader in multi-asset electronic trading solutions, announced the acquisition of TickTrade Systems Inc., a Toronto-based technology firm providing next-generation FX trading and payments SaaS solutions for financial institutions.

Both companies provide liquidity management solutions and FX trading systems that enable financial institutions to develop and run high-performance trading platforms throughout the world. Together the business will serve a truly global client base across North America, Europe and Asia.

TickTrade is an e-Trading SaaS software solutions firm with operations in North America, Europe and Asia. The company offers a complete end-to-end trading and payments solution that covers pre- and post-trade workflows for FX spot, forwards, swaps, NDFs, time options, FX options and global payments.

Gowling WLG advised TickTrade in this transaction with a team that included Nurhan Aycan, Marcus Hinkley, Colleen Milne and Sean Walsh (corporate/M&A), Anita Yuk (tax) and student-at-law Matthew Booker, assisted by law clerks Sylvia Poiet and Rhena Verayo.

