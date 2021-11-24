It's not easy managing today's multi-generational workforce, with managers often struggling to balance competing needs and priorities. Dr. Karyn, who has worked closely with leading organizations and specializes in managing younger generations, strongly believes that developing great managers and mentors is the glue that holds the multi-generational workforce together. Specifically, when managers learn how to exercise their power of influence, instead of their power of authority - this superpower fuels productivity, communication, engagement and retention.

Audiences will learn:

How to understand the "cultural DNA" of all 5 generations (including Gen Z)

How Gen Y is different from previous generations & why this is critical to leading them effectively

How to uncover & maximize the powerful strengths of younger generations

Three practical strategies, that are time & cost effective, for building an effective multi-generational workforce

This program qualifies for up to 1 Professionalism Hour in ON, 1 Ethics/Practice Management Hour in BC, and 1 CLE Hour in QC.

Date & Time

Thursday, December 2, 2021

12:30 pm - 1:30 pm ET



Speaker

Dr. Karyn Gordon

Leadership and Relationship Expert | Maximizing Performance

Dr. Karyn Gordon's purpose is to develop great leaders who drive success both at home and work. A bestselling author and media personality, Gordon has delivered over 1000 keynotes to more than 500 million people across 17 countries - including Fortune 500 companies, entrepreneurs, and government agencies. She draws on her extensive research into leadership, relationships, and emotional intelligence to help audiences foster the skills needed to lead in the 21st century.

