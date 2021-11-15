Yellowknife (November 10, 2021) - Crowe MacKay's Yellowknife office has committed to donating $15,000 over the next three years to the Arctic Inspiration Prize (AIP). The AIP is by the North and for the North, awarding $3.7 million in seed money every year to innovative projects that better northern communities in fields such as education, sustainable housing, health, performing arts, traditional knowledge, language, and science.

Crowe MacKay's Yellowknife office has provided smart decisions and lasting value to the North for over 50 years. The support received from clients and the community is a pillar in the firm's success; investing in this multi-year partnership with AIP is just one of the ways the firm can give back and show their gratitude. Gillian Lee, Crowe MacKay's Managing Director in Yellowknife, shares that they "are proud to support innovative ideas that build on local strengths and support local solutions for issues that are meaningful to [their] communities." She sees their charitable contribution as an exciting opportunity to "better life in Canada's North."

The AIP is a great initiative to get involved with and affirms our commitment to teamwork, innovative ideas, diversity, and successful outcomes deriving from collaboration.

- Fred Deschenes, Partner



Over the years, the AIP has made a significant impact in the North. Glen Abernethy, AIP's NWT Regional Manager, shares that their 'independent impact assessment' showed winners of the AIP have addressed critical northern issues; fostered innovation and creativity; increased pride and self-confidence among northerners; carried out projects leading to significant benefits for individuals, organizations, and communities; and influenced public policy. Much of the prize funds come from the organization's Charitable Trust, but the remainder is made up from Prize Partners, such as Crowe MacKay. "Without long-term Prize Partners the prize would not be sustainable at current levels," says Glen, ultimately effecting the impact of the AIP in the North over the years.

Giving back to the community is the cornerstone of our office's Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives. We live in the North and are invested in our local economy.

- Virginia Lackey, Partner



The Yellowknife team has travelled and worked with clients in the majority of communities in the Northwest Territories and Nunavut, seeing first hand the unique challenges northerners face. Jennifer Arnold, Crowe MacKay Yellowknife's Director of Operations, shares how their team not only cares about their client's and communities' success but also cares deeply about the wellness and prosperity of their northern community. These values are woven into the fabric of the firm's culture and is why so many of our professionals continue to grow their careers at Crowe MacKay.

Whether they have recently relocated, have lived here for several years, or are born and raised - our staff actively participate and support community initiatives on a regular basis.

- Matthew Bannister, Partner



The Arctic Inspiration Prize is the largest annual prize in Canada. It inspires, enables, and celebrates the achievements of the people of the North, recognizing diverse teams with innovative projects. The AIP supports northerners in realizing their dream of making their community better, bringing their ideas to life. It provides the opportunity to make the North stronger and better.

