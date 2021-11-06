When engaging with executive and legislative branches of government, it's important to understand the regulatory regimes that apply and the consequences of non-compliance. Whether responding to and mitigating regulatory inquiries and investigations or simply knowing what to expect, businesses interacting with the public sector deal with a host of regulations and rules that do not affect private-sector interactions.



With the recent change in cabinet, new priorities may lead to new regulations, creating novel legal issues for businesses across the country. Navigating these changes and staying compliant with emerging legislation is imperative, and non-compliance can carry significant reputational risk.



Blakes has recently launched its Public Sector Crisis & Compliance (PSCC) group to help guide clients in their interactions with the public sector. Our multidisciplinary team will share their experiences and insights of successfully managing these high-stakes legal issues and situations that arise at the intersection of business and government.



Topics:

Complying with government regulatory regimes, including lobbying, gifting and security clearances

Responding to regulatory inquiries and investigations, and managing reputational risk

What to expect from the current government in the next 12 months

Blakes Speakers:



Guest Speakers:

Amanda Galbraith, Principal, Navigator Limited

Don Guy, Partner, Pollara Strategic Insights



When

November 9, 2021

Live Webcast: 12 – 1 p.m. (ET)

Q&A Session: 1 – 1:15 p.m. (ET)



Mandatory Continuing Education



Ontario



This program contains 15 minutes of Professionalism content and 1 hour of Substantive content.



Quebec



Please note that pursuant to the amendments to the?Règlement sur la formation continue obligatoire des avocats?(Regulation respecting mandatory continuing education for lawyers – available in French only) of the Barreau du Québec, which came into force on April 1, 2019, the status of "recognized provider" and the mandatory "recognition" of activities have been abolished.



Blakes will continue to provide you with a confirmation of participation for your records. As stipulated in the above-mentioned regulation, members must preserve supporting documents attesting their completion of training activities for a period of seven years beginning on April 30 following the end of the reference period during which such activities were completed.



British Columbia



This program has been accredited for 1.25 CPD Credit Hour(s) with The Law Society of British Columbia.



New York



Blake, Cassels & Graydon (U.S.) LLP has been certified by the New York State Continuing Legal Education Board as an Accredited Provider of continuing legal education (CLE) in the State of New York. This seminar is appropriate for newly admitted and/or experienced attorneys and has been accredited for 1 hour of CLE credits.