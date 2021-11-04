ARTICLE

Mario's guest is Howard Johnson, Canadian Market Leader at Duff & Phelps and managing director in its M&A Advisory practice. A veteran of the Canadian midmarket and a valuation expert, Howard believes that today's high valuations and (often) double-digit multiples are likely to persist since many public companies and PE firms are cash-rich and eager to invest. Tax reform and the uncertainty of pandemic-era earnings analysis may emerge as complicating factors, however.

