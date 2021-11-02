ARTICLE

In this edition of the podcast, Robert Hickey of RBC discusses the dynamics of pandemic-era midmarket M&A. While Canada's long-term private equity growth has continued, producing an abundance of available capital and attractive valuations, some midmarket deals are running up against capacity issues among buyer due diligence teams and professional services providers. Another development that Robert and the RBC team are seeing is that border controls are shifting the buyer pool significantly toward Canadian entities. Generally, however, the market is strong and promises to remain so for the immediate future.

